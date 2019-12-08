HUNTINGTON – There will be plenty of familiarity for Marshall’s 2019 bowl matchup.
Marshall will play a team that it has history with a bowl destination that it traveled to last season, as well.
On Sunday afternoon, it was announced that Marshall will take on UCF in the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl, which takes place at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 23 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
It will be the second-straight year that Marshall (8-4) will play in the game, which is played at the home venue of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Last season, the Herd went to Tampa and earned a 38-20 win over South Florida, who plays its home games in Raymond James Stadium.
This year’s matchup involves another team from the state of Florida – this one a team that Marshall has plenty of experience against.
UCF, a member of the American Athletic Conference, was a rival of the Herd for several years. The two teams battled as members of the Mid-American Conference’s East Division from 2002-04, then made the transition to Conference USA’s East Division together in 2005.
The Knights were part of a massive overhaul of college football in 2013, joining the American Athletic Conference where they have seen success as one of the Group of Five’s top programs.
In the last six seasons, UCF has played in three major bowls: the Fiesta Bowl twice (2013, 2018) and the Peach Bowl (2017).