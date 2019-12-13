HUNTINGTON — Many of Marshall University’s veteran football players are trading in helmets for coaching hats during the early part of this week as the Thundering Herd’s of bowl practices begin.
Marshall coach Doc Holliday said earlier this week that many of his veterans would be in shorts as practices began, giving younger players an extended look in practice and getting them some live repetitions through scrimmage-like situations.
Holliday said one of the major benefits of making a bowl game is the additional 15 practices. The decade-long coach of the Herd said that is vital in developing the talent of many of the Herd’s young players.
“You get the opportunity to have like another spring practice … ,” Holliday said. “We’ll focus these first three or four days on the young kids, working on getting them better as players.”
While the entire team went through individual drills and some walk-through-type sessions as the game plan for the UCF contest got implemented, the latter part of the practices were utilized to see what the team’s younger talent could do in game-like scenarios.
“You’ll see some guys in pads and some guys not in pads,” Holliday said on Tuesday. “The guys in pads are guys who haven’t played a whole lot are guys who are going to get to play a lot today and the next couple days to see what we have to work to get better as players.”
While the veteran players got focused on trying to upset UCF in the Dec. 23 Gasparilla Bowl, they also had the entire team on their mind as their younger counterparts took the field. For Marshall’s 17 seniors, part of the bowl’s meaning is about leaving a lasting legacy as they exit the program and setting a standard for the next generation of Herd players.
Marshall senior defensive tackle Channing Hames, a first-team All-Conference USA selection, saw the bigger picture when discussing his final two weeks in a Marshall uniform.
“What we have left, what can we leave the younger ones with?” Hames said. “I think it’s important that we leave a good mark with the rest of the team for their coming-up season next year. We play a big role in that.”
That role starts in the practice scenarios as they individually coach up their teammates.
“You’ll see those young guys getting after it and those older guys — the Levi Browns of the world — those older guys coaching those young guys up and getting them rolling,” Holliday said. “That’s what it’s all about and it’ll be nice to see Chris Jackson and those guys coaching those young guys as well as the coaches.”
Marshall defensive end Marquis Couch said that practice camaraderie and being able to be a mentor while furthering a bond built with those young teammates are lasting memories he will take with him as well.
“It means everything,” Couch said. “It’s the last chance — the last couple of weeks — to have fun with those guys in the locker room environment that you may never get into again …
“It’s a big thing to get around those guys and just help them out with the little fundamentals that we can as guys that have been playing all year and just have fun with it, man. Just enjoy the process and try to come out and work hard this week and get a ‘W’ in the bowl game.”
Marshall has finished with a winning record in seven of Holliday’s 10 years with the Herd, including each of the last three seasons in which the team has won 25 games. The team has also won all six bowl games in which it has played under Holliday, showing that his approach to the season finale has been successful.
For Holliday, that bowl tradition of the veterans leading the younger players prior to game preparation goes well-beyond just this season.
Not only does the bowl game put the finishing touches on 2019, it also sets the groundwork for the Herd’s future.