HUNTINGTON – Marshall University volleyball announced the addition of an assistant coach and a transfer player from West Virginia University Tuesday.
Tyler Kanelos joins head coach Ari Agunas and assistant Taylor Strickland on the Thundering Herd staff. Kanelos comes to Marshall after spending the past two seasons as the volunteer assistant at the University of Dayton. In his two years, the Flyers combined to go 45-17 and 25-3 in the Atlantic 10. While working with Dayton, Kanelos was responsible for training the setters and working with the offense.
“Marshall Volleyball got better the minute Tyler decided to be a part of this program,” coach Aganus said. “His work ethic, drive, and pure dedication to this team is unmatched. He is a great balance of our staff, for our team and has a great mind for the game. I am ready and excited to get to working right away.”
Kanelos, who played at Thiel College and Lock Haven University, also has coached at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith and the University of West Florida. He said he is pleased to join the Herd.
“I am thrilled to join the staff here at Marshall,” Kanelos said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity Ari, her staff and the Marshall administration have given me and I’m excited to hit the ground running with a great group this spring.”
Macy McElhaney, a junior outside hitter from Beaver, Pennsylvania, played in 32 sets and tallied 30 kills to go along with 16 blocks at WVU.
"I am very excited about Macy joining our program,” Aganus said. “From the first moment she stepped on campus, she fit in with everything we’re looking to do and build here with Marshall Volleyball. She is a very versatile middle blocker that we expect to be super offensive and push us right away.”