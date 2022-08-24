HUNTINGTON — It is the dawn of a new era for the Marshall volleyball team, but not in the way one might think.
There's not a new coaching staff. Ari Aganus is entering her fourth season as the head coach and holds a 37-31 overall record with the Thundering Herd, and her two assistants, Charlie French and Bijonae Jones, are both back with her.
On top of that, the Herd returns a handful of experienced players from last season, a squad that finished with a 9-16 overall record, the first losing season under Aganus.
Some differences can be spotted when viewing the roster for the upcoming season, but the biggest difference is one Aganus hopes is most obvious in Marshall's play as the regular season begins.
"Our attitude is a lot different kind of relentless drive they have going on that’s really cool to be a part of," she said. "I think we have a lot more depth than we’ve had before. We used to rely heavily on a couple of hitters and a couple big swings. This year it’s a lot different."
The Herd opens up the regular season by hosting the Marshall Invitational and will play three matches in two days, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday against South Carolina State before facing Wright State (12:30 p.m. Saturday) and Evansville (6 p.m.) Saturday.
It's one of two tournaments the Herd will host at home in the early part of the regular season, the next being the Marshall Invite on Sept. 9-10.
Marshall played one exhibition match against Ohio University and put a cap on the offseason with its Green and White scrimmage last Saturday. Now, preparation begins for the start of the regular season.
"For this first weekend we’re really concerned with just executing what we can control really well," Aganus said. "After playing Ohio in exhibition and against each other in the Green and White (scrimmage), we developed a list of things that need to get better really quickly and another list of long-term things that will help us."
Arizona State transfer Regan Tinkle will be a strong addition to the Herd rotation. During her time with the Sun Devils, Tinkle appeared in 14 matches and 26 sets. The 6-foot-1 outside hitter totaled 31 kills and has experience playing against ranked competition.
Another transfer, Kaitlyn Gehler, has four seasons of college experience behind her at Wyoming with 363 sets played, 1,162 digs, 195 assists and 51 aces. She has recorded double-digit digs 56 times in her career.
Others like Olivio Fogo, Brynn Brown, Macy McElhaney, Essence Clerkley and Lydia Montague bring a certain consistency to the Marshall rotation, one that has been very productive on the defensive side of the ball. The Herd was among the best in the nation at the net in 2021, ranking in the top 10 in total blocks and top 30 in blocks per set.
"Once you establish that standard, anytime a ball gets past us, there is a disappointment because we expect to block every ball," Aganus said when speaking of a 14-block performance against Ohio in exhibition play. "We now have more defenders on the back end so if it goes past us we can pick it up and still run something."
In terms of style of play, Aganus said the Herd's defense will look different this season as the team prepares for its first season in the Sun Belt Conference.
"We’ve actually come up with a new defense based on what a big chunk of Sun Belt teams do," Aganus said. "We’ve tried to emulate how we think we can be successful knowing that it all could change at the last second. We’ve tried to make sure we’re ready."
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
