NORFOLK, Va. — The Marshall volleyball team capped off the regular season on a high note with a sweep (25-17, 25-20, 25-21) of the Old Dominion Monarchs, Monday from the ODU Volleyball Center.
Senior setter Sydney Lostumo recorded her 1,000th career Marshall assist and senior middle blocker Destiny Leon tallied the 200th block of her career. Both milestones came in the second set.
The Thundering Herd ends the 2021 spring regular season with a 10-4 overall record and 8-4 in Conference USA play. The Monarchs fall to 7-8 overall and 4-6 in league action.
Redshirt senior Ciara Debell led Marshall again offensively with 13 kills, her 12th match of the season in double-figures. She finished with a .458 hitting percentage.
“This was a great team effort on the road to end the regular season,” Herd head coach Ari Aganus said. “I’m so impressed with the bounce back from going to five last night and coming in and taking the match in three. This team has shown so much tenacity this season with all of the hardships all student-athletes have faced. They continue to impress me and I’m so proud to have the opportunity to continue to see what we’re made of.”
Next up for the Herd is a spot in the Conference USA Tournament, April 1-3, in Hattiesburg, Miss.