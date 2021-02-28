HUNTINGTON — Western Kentucky’s volleyball team was chosen as Conference USA’s preseason favorite for a reason.
On Sunday, they showed why.
The Hilltoppers came into Huntington and made quick work of Marshall, earning a straight-set win over the Herd on Sunday afternoon at Cam Henderson Center.
With the loss, Marshall saw its three-game winning streak snapped.
The Hilltoppers got off to a quick start, winning the first set 25-20.
The set was back-and-forth until Western Kentucky scored five straight points to open a 24-17 lead. Marshall attempted a rally, but fell.
The Hilltoppers continued that momentum in the second set, jumping out early on the Herd and never looking back in a 25-17 win that put the Herd in an 0-2 deficit.
In the third set, Marshall was within 12-11, but the Hilltoppers scored five of the next six points to distance themselves.
The Herd got back within 22-20 on an ace by Ciara DeBell, but Western Kentucky finished off the match with a 25-22 win in the set after a kill by Paige Briggs.
DeBell finished with 11 kills and 12 digs in the loss for the Herd.
Western Kentucky got 15 kills from Lauren Matthews and 14 from Briggs in the win.
The two teams return to the court at 1 p.m. on Monday in the finale of the two-game series.