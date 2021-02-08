The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — On Monday afternoon, Charlotte's volleyball team reversed its fortunes against Marshall.

After a slow-starting loss to the Herd on Sunday, the 49ers clicked early to build a two-set lead before finishing off Marshall with a big rally in a 25-19 fourth-set win that clinched the match.

Marshall (2-1, 1-1 Conference USA) trailed by two sets after struggling early, but appeared to have momentum after solid play throughout a 25-12 win in the third set.

The Herd jumped to an 18-14 lead in the fourth set, but it was all Charlotte after that point.

The 49ers scored 11 of the match's last 12 points to turn the tide on the Herd with Emani Foster's serving and the ability of Sydney Rowan to put away kills leading the way for Charlotte.

Foster finished with a match-high 21 kills and five service aces to go with 17 digs while Rowan added 20 kills and 13 digs for the 49ers.

One day after Marshall earned its own 3-1 win over Charlotte (3-2, 1-1 C-USA), the Herd could not find its range and fell victim to errors of its own in the attack.

Destiny Leon provided the lone spark for the Herd, finishing with 10 kills and zero attack errors while adding nine blocks in the match. Her efforts in the third set helped produce Marshall's 25-12 win in the frame.

Leading outside hitter Ciara DeBell was limited to seven kills in the loss.

Marshall returns to action at 1 p.m. on Sunday when the Herd hosts Xavier. 

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.