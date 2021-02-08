HUNTINGTON — On Monday afternoon, Charlotte's volleyball team reversed its fortunes against Marshall.
After a slow-starting loss to the Herd on Sunday, the 49ers clicked early to build a two-set lead before finishing off Marshall with a big rally in a 25-19 fourth-set win that clinched the match.
Marshall (2-1, 1-1 Conference USA) trailed by two sets after struggling early, but appeared to have momentum after solid play throughout a 25-12 win in the third set.
The Herd jumped to an 18-14 lead in the fourth set, but it was all Charlotte after that point.
The 49ers scored 11 of the match's last 12 points to turn the tide on the Herd with Emani Foster's serving and the ability of Sydney Rowan to put away kills leading the way for Charlotte.
Foster finished with a match-high 21 kills and five service aces to go with 17 digs while Rowan added 20 kills and 13 digs for the 49ers.
One day after Marshall earned its own 3-1 win over Charlotte (3-2, 1-1 C-USA), the Herd could not find its range and fell victim to errors of its own in the attack.
Destiny Leon provided the lone spark for the Herd, finishing with 10 kills and zero attack errors while adding nine blocks in the match. Her efforts in the third set helped produce Marshall's 25-12 win in the frame.
Leading outside hitter Ciara DeBell was limited to seven kills in the loss.
Marshall returns to action at 1 p.m. on Sunday when the Herd hosts Xavier.