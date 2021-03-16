DALLAS – After leading Marshall to a pair of weekend sweeps in conference play, the Thundering Herd take home three weekly volleyball awards.
Redshirt senior outside hitter Ciara Debell was named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week, junior L/DS Sarah Schank picked up Defensive Player of the Week and senior Sydney Lostumo collected Setter of the Week honors.
Debell took charge for the Herd in the weekend sweeps against Florida Atlantic. The senior outside hitter played the first two sets of the opening match against FAU without an error and finished with 13 kills and nine digs in the win. She improved in Monday's sweep of the Owls, finishing with 14 kills - including the 1,000th of her Marshall career, while adding 10 digs in the win.
Schank led Marshall with 31 total digs in the two wins over Florida Atlantic, recording 14 in the first match and 17 in the second while also finishing a perfect 18-for-18 in receiving.
Lostumo totaled 70 assists in six total sets for an average of 11.67 per set. Her best effort of the week came on Monday when she tallied 40 assists in a three-set sweep of the Owls while adding six aces and seven digs.
Men's basketball
Kinsey named to NABC All-District 11 First Team
Marshall junior guard Taevion Kinsey was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) 2020-21 Division I Men's Basketball All-District 11 First-Team on Tuesday.
The Columbus, Ohio, native is second in C-USA in scoring with 19.5 points per game, 28th most in the country, and has 11 games of 20 or more points this season including a career-high 31 on Dec. 3 in a win at Wright State.
The junior guard was 48th in Division I men's basketball in field-goal percentage (53.2) and had two double-doubles this season. Kinsey is also in the top-12 of the C-USA rankings in rebounds per game (6.2), assist to turnover ratio (1.6) and assists per game (3.0).
Last week, Kinsey was named first-team all-Conference USA.