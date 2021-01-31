HUNTINGTON — On Sunday, Marshall volleyball coach Ari Aganus quickly learned about the resolve of her team for the 2021 season.
Marshall trailed in the match, but rallied back to win the final two sets en route to a five-set victory over Xavier at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Sunday.
The Herd fell behind two sets to one, but Marshall turned the momentum in the fourth set behind Erica Debell.
After struggling early, Debell notched six of her kills in the fourth set as Marshall (1-0) earned the 25-21 victory, which set up the fifth set.
Debell then continued her momentum in the final race to 15, tallying another four kills as Marshall got the 15-12 win in the final set to leave Cincinnati with a win.
Debell, a preseason All-Conference USA selection, finished with a match-high 16 kills for a balanced Marshall attack that saw four players in double-figures. She also had 16 digs in the match.
While Debell led the offense, Marshall’s defensive effort was led by Sarah Schank, who finished with a program-record 40 digs.
Macy McElhaney added 13 kills while Destiny Leon proved to be Marshall’s most consistent weapon on the afternoon with 11 kills and just two hitting errors in 22 total attacks. Anna Calcagno joined Debell in the double-double department with 10 kills and 13 digs, as well.
Xavier (0-1) jumped out quickly in the match, hitting nearly .300 in the opening set as the Musketeers cruised to a 25-14 win.
The Herd grinded back to knot things up following a 25-23 win in the second set, but Xavier took the advantage with a 25-19 win in the third set. Mary O’Toole led Xavier with 19 kills and 23 digs while Delaney Hogan added 11 kills in the loss.
Marshall returns to action at 1 p.m. on Sunday against Charlotte in the home and Conference USA opener.