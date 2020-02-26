HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University volleyball team on Wednesday announced two spring exhibition matches along with fundraising clinics the same day.
The matches and clinics are set for March 14 and March 29.
Clinics are open to any and all entrants from ages 8-18. The cost of attendance is $30 and will be paid upon arrival. All proceeds will go to help the Marshall volleyball team. Free admission to the matches is included.
The Thundering Herd will take on the University of Charleston at 10 a.m. March 14. The team will then hold the clinic following the match from noon to 1:30 p.m. Marshall then hosts Ohio University on at 6 p.m. March 29, with the clinic being held prior to the match from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Swimming
ATLANTA—The Marshall University women’s swimming and diving team competes at the 2020 Conference USA Championships Wednesday through Saturday at the McAuley Aquatic Center on the campus of Georgia Tech.