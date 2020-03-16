HUNTINGTON – Marshall University volleyball signed Riley Winslow as an incoming freshman for the 2020 season on Monday.
“Riley is a special addition to our 2020 roster,” Thundering Herd coach Ari Aganus said. “Her athleticism, ball control and court awareness will immediately help our team. Riley’s personality and how she fits our culture is what stands out the most. Her core values and work ethic will positively impact our team culture.”
Winslow comes to Marshall from New Albany, Indiana, where she starred for New Albany High School as an opposite hitter/defensive specialist. Winslow led the Hoosier Hills Conference in both kills and aces as a sophomore and as a junior. She was named first-team all-area by the Louisville Courier-Journal and the News and Tribune in 2019. Winslow has also been honored as first-team all-conference, as well as an Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association player to watch the past two years. Her career stats include 715 kills, 147 aces, 98 blocks and 711 digs.
The 2019 IHSAA Sportsmanship Pin recipient helped lead her team to a co-conference title. Winslow has participated in the 2018 IHSVCA Junior South All-Star game and the 2019 IHSVCA Senior South All-Star game in 2019.
Winslow has been a star on the track as well for New Albany High School. She was a state qualifier in the 400 (2019), the 4x400 (2018-19) and was the sectional champion in the 400 in 2018 and 2019. Winslow was honored as an all-conference selection the past two years.
Winslow chose Marshall because, “of the instant connection I had with the coaching staff. I knew that I would be cared for as a person and not only as an athlete. I also chose Marshall because of its great reputation with academics and athletics, family atmosphere, and close proximity to home.”
Winslow joins Anna Calgano, Alyssa Evans, Treasure Rutherford and Dominique Turner who were all signed in November.