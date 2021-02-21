MIAMI, Florida — After many matches in which they had to come back for victories, Marshall’s volleyball team finally took the easy route for head coach Ari Aganus on Sunday.
Marshall jumped out early in each set and earned a 3-0 sweep (25-20, 25-22, 27-25) over FIU at Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida, on Sunday.
With the win, Marshall goes to 4-1 on the season and 2-1 in Conference USA.
Ciara DeBell finished with 11 kills for the Herd while Macy McElhaney added 10. Olivia Fogo also had a nice match with eight kills and only one attack error.
Marshall trailed for only one point in the entire match — that being at 24-23 in the third set.
Leading 2-0 in the match already, the Herd proceeded to score four of the last five points of the set to close out the match with a 27-25 win.
In the second set, it was Fogo who had three kills during a six-point rally in which Marshall turned an 11-10 lead into a 17-10 cushion before finishing off the set in a 25-22 win.
Marshall got off to a good start in the match with 13 kills and only one attack error in the first set while using FIU attack errors to earn a 25-20 win, which got things going quickly.
The teams meet again at 1 p.m. on Monday in the league series finale.