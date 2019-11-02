HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University volleyball team earned its second consecutive sweep, defeating Louisiana Tech 25-17, 25-13, 25-21, Friday night in the Cam Henderson Center.
The Thundering Herd improves to 14-9 and 5-5 in Conference USA. The Lady Techsters fall to 12-11 and 2-7 in league play.
“This win gives us some confidence going further,” Herd head coach Ari Aganus said. “We went on a five-match losing streak and then we were able to pull out UTSA and then come in here and win again. I think we are just getting into the swing of how we play so we need all the confidence we can get. I’m really happy with the way they played and the level-headedness that we had to stay consistent. Consistency is key for us right now. We are executing at a good level, but we still have some things to work on and some errors that we don’t need.”
Sophomore Sarah Schank led Marshall with 11 kills, her ninth match of the year in double digits. Ciara Debell, Destiny Leon and Mion Weldon each had eight kills. Sophomore Joelle Coulter added seven. Sydney Lostumo issued 19 assists and Gabrielle Coulter had 11 assists and 11 digs.
Cross country
HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s men’s and women’s cross country teams will compete in the Conference USA Championships Saturday at Kereiakes Park in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
The men’s 8-kilometer race begins at 10 a.m. (9 a.m. CDT), while the women start an hour later in the 5K contest.
On Thursday, Marshall’s Joel Krznaric was named to the league’s All-Academic Team. He currently boasts a 4.0 GPA in economics, finance and applied mathematics.