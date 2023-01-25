HUNTINGTON — As it comes down the home stretch, home games will be few and far between for the Marshall men's basketball team. The Herd will play its next two contests at home, before playing on the road in six of its last eight regular season games.
The two-game home stand begins Thursday with Louisiana-Monroe at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+. All kids receive free entry when they wear their favorite sports team jersey and there will be a team autograph signing after the game.
The Herd is currently in a three-way tie for the Sun Belt Conference lead with Southern Miss and Louisiana, who are each 6-2 in league play.
ULM has only a 9-12 overall record, but five of those wins have come in league play, which is good enough for a tie for second in the SBC standings entering the final two games of January for both the Warhawks and Marshall.
Louisiana-Monroe has used defense to propel it to success in league play, balancing out an offense that has struggled to score at times this year, averaging 69.5 points per game while spotting their opponents an average of 68.9 points per contest.
The Herd is coming off two straight road wins over Texas State and Arkansas State to move to 17-4 overall with a 6-2 mark in league play after five consecutive wins. Marshall has not lost since Jan. 5, losing 81-76 to Georgia Southern and have only lost once in 13 games at home this season (James Madison).
Marshall is holding opponents, on average, below 70 points while scoring 81.9, which is second only to JMU in the Sun Belt. Nearly half of that scoring has come from Taevion Kinsey (21.2 ppg) and Andrew Taylor (19.3 ppg), who are first and third in scoring average in the Sun Belt.
Micah Handlogten leads the league in rebounding average (10.9) and total blocks (54). Kinsey is second and Taylor fifth in per-game assist average.
ULM enters the weekend with the league's third-best 3-point field goal percentage, making 34.5% of its shots from beyond the arc.
Victor Bafutto and Thomas Howell are the team's leading rebounders, averaging 6.8 and 7.1 per contest for the Warhawks. The former has 62 rebounds on the offensive glass, nearly 20 more than any other teammate.
In scoring, Louisiana-Monroe is led by Tyreke Locure (13.7) and Jamari Blackmon (11.9), who each average in double figures. Nika Metskhvarishvili and Howell are each averaging about nine points per game for the Warhawks.
Last time out, Louisiana-Monroe fell to Troy and dropped out of a four-way tie for the Sun Belt Conference lead with Marshall, Southern Miss and Louisiana. The Warhawks are now in a three-way tie for second place and are playing their third consecutive game on the road.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
