Marshall's Jacob Conner, center, looks for a rebound against Old Dominion's Dericko Williams (23) and D'Angelo Stines (10) on Jan. 14 in the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — As it comes down the home stretch, home games will be few and far between for the Marshall men's basketball team. The Herd will play its next two contests at home, before playing on the road in six of its last eight regular season games.

The two-game home stand begins Thursday with Louisiana-Monroe at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+. All kids receive free entry when they wear their favorite sports team jersey and there will be a team autograph signing after the game.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

