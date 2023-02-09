The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni is certainly no stranger to winning in Myrtle Beach, and Thursday night was no different.

In his ninth year as coach of the Herd, D’Antoni returned to Horry County, where he coached the Socastee High School boys basketball team for three decades. This time, he coached up the Thundering Herd to a 92-74 victory over Coastal Carolina at the HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

