Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni is certainly no stranger to winning in Myrtle Beach, and Thursday night was no different.
In his ninth year as coach of the Herd, D’Antoni returned to Horry County, where he coached the Socastee High School boys basketball team for three decades. This time, he coached up the Thundering Herd to a 92-74 victory over Coastal Carolina at the HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina.
“It sounds funny now, but as a coach and as a human being, when you come back home, you don’t want to lay an egg,” D’Antoni said after the 18-point win. “I want to thank my players for coming out and finishing off my homecoming where I got to see a lot of people I love and had great times with. And my players made it special by coming out and winning the ball game.”
Andrew Taylor had a heavy hand in Marshall’s wire-to-wire victory. Coming off a season-low seven-point outing against Louisiana last Saturday, the junior netted a career-high 33 points and added 10 rebounds to cap off a double-double that guided his team to its 20th victory of the season.
“Last game against Louisiana, I just got sped up,” Taylor said. “This game, I stepped back and slowed the offense down for me and my teammates, got them involved and made things easier on myself.”
To say the Herd slowed down might be a bit of a contradiction. Marshall scored at least 90 points for the sixth time this season, tallied 21 assists on 36 baskets and earned a 25-2 advantage in second-chance points Thursday night.
“The faster we play, the batter we play,” Taylor added. “We’re making quick decisions, letting it go and letting it flow, and I think that plays into our favor.”
Five Chanticleers finished in double-figure scoring, led by 16 from Jomaru Brown and supplemented by the 11 points each from Kylan Blackmon, Josh Ududje and Essam Mostafa, as well as 10 from Jimmy Nichols Jr.
At times, Coastal Carolina tried to run with the Herd, but Marshall wouldn’t let the Chanticleers beat the Herd at its own game. Coastal Carolina cut the deficit to 10 a handful of times and single digits on a few occasions, but Marshall wouldn’t relent.
To reinforce Taylor’s efforts, Kamdyn Curfman added 20 points in the win, catching fire after a poor shooting first half.
“It’s something that happens sometimes to shooters, and I can’t really explain it,” Curfman said of missing five of his first seven attempts from the floor. “I’ve just got to have faith that the next one is going in and the offense is going to come.”
That confidence kept him shooting until the lid came off the basket and the target looked more like an ocean. After just five points in the first half, he made five 3s in the second half and finished with his second-highest scoring output of the season.
But even more than Curfman’s offense, his defensive effort kept the Chanticleers on their heels from the start, a contrast to the last time the Herd took the floor.
“At Louisiana, I didn’t pressure the ball as much as I normally do, and that’s on me,” Curfman said. “Tonight, started off and in the first eight minutes their defense was flustered because we were everywhere pressuring the ball.”
By the first media timeout, which came five minutes and 10 seconds into the contest, Marshall’s lead was already at 13 points. In the first half, the Herd increased that margin to 17 points and held a 45-28 advantage at the break.
After Taylor opened the second half with a jumper to increase the lead to 19, Coastal Carolina answered with a 9-0 run, narrowing the gap to 10 points. Then Taylor hit another 3 to push the lead back out.
And each time after that, when the Chanticleers would come within 10 points, Marshall responded with another triple. Taylor did it three times in the half and Curfman hit back-to-back shots from beyond the arc after CCU had made it 75-65. That was the knockout punch.
Marshall returns to action Saturday, ending a four-game road swing against Georgia State in Atlanta at 2 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.