Marshall's Taevion Kinsey (24), left, attempts to grab the rebound as Ohio's Aidan Hadaway (10) and Miles Brown (2) attempt to cut him off as the Marshall University men's basketball team takes on Ohio on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
Marshall’s Obinna Anochili-Killen (25) goes up to dunk as Ohio’s AJ Clayton (23) attempts to close him off as the Marshall University men’s basketball team plays Ohio on Saturday at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — When the home team snapped out of its slow start, it never looked back.
The Marshall men’s basketball team used a 9-0 run near the mid-point of the first half to give itself some cushion, then used it as a springboard to a double-digit halftime lead that was too large for the Ohio Bobcats to overcome.
“The way that we play defense, the way that we help each other out by getting deflections, getting steals and get out on the break, it’s pretty hard to stop us,” Taevion Kinsey said of the run.
Three of the four made baskets in that run were the direct result of Bobcat turnovers. The visitors coughed it up nine times in the first half, and Marshall scored 14 points off those, setting them up with a 43-22 halftime advantage.
Three minutes into the second half, Marshall worked its way to a 27-point lead, the largest of the night after Kamdyn Curfman made his third 3-point shot of the evening.
It was too much for Ohio, which entered Saturday having won its last three games after a 1-3 start to the year. Much of what helped them during that run was their physicality.
But the speed and length of Marshall’s team was an obstacle it hadn’t yet had to find its way around.
“You can’t hit what you can’t catch,” coach Dan D’Antoni said. “I thought we got them up and down the floor real good. I know (Ohio coach Jeff Boals) was subbing his four and five in and out of the game because it’s a hard pace to keep up.”
One of those players, Dwight Wilson, was just about the only one to have any success against the Herd’s size, especially down low. Wilson averaged a double-double coming in and scored 16 points Saturday to lead the Bobcats and hauled in six rebounds in just 24 minutes of action. Gabe Wiznitzer added 15 points in the loss.
For Marshall, things started with Kinsey, who put up 18 points, second only to Andrew Taylor’s 19 on the night, and led the team in rebounds (9) and assists (5).
To compliment that, Obinna Anochili-Killen added 16 points and six boards, and Curfman and Jacob Conner each scored in double figures to help the Herd to a convincing win.
Once those starters checked out of the game, the Bobcats closed the second half on a 14-2 run, polishing some of the shine off an otherwise pristine performance in the last contest of a five-game homestand.
With the win, the Herd earned its seventh consecutive victory and has not lost since the season opener and have led wire-to-wire in each of the last two games.
Marshall will hit the road for the next three games, beginning Thursday at Duquesne, followed by trips to Robert Morris (Dec. 10) and UNC-Greensboro (Dec. 13) before returning home for another three-game stretch at the Henderson Center.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
