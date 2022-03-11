HUNTINGTON — The Marshall baseball team took a 7-6 victory in the first game of a doubleheader against Merrimack College Friday afternoon but the second game was suspended due to darkness after the Warriors erased a six-run deficit in the ninth inning.
Merrimack scored seven runs in the top of the ninth to take a 9-8 lead, then Marshall’s Cole Williams tied the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the inning, but the Herd left the winning run 90 feet away after a groundout to end the ninth.
The teams did not start the 10th inning, which will be played prior to the start of the third game of the series scheduled for Sunday afternoon. An official start time has not been announced.
“Credit to them for coming back,” Marshall coach Jeff Waggoner said. “I don’t feel like we did a good enough job of playing every pitch and we have to do better. We have to be ready to go Sunday. I believe in these guys.”
In the opening game of the day, Marshall used a solo home run from Kyle Schaefer to jump ahead but that long ball was matched by the Warrior’s Andrew Selima in the second inning, a deep shot to left-center field, which tied the game at 1-1.
The Herd loaded the bases in the bottom half of the second inning when Vin Zappula walked a run in to break the tie. A sacrifice fly scored Jordon Billups later in the frame to give the home team a 3-1 advantage after two.
Marshall added to its lead in the third inning with a three-run homer off the bat of Ryan Leitch to push the lead to 6-1, and Schaefer drove in another run in the seventh inning to give the Herd a six-run advantage.
Jeffrey Purnell turned in another good outing for Marshall, pitching six innings and giving up just two hits while striking out nine and allowing just one run. But the game changed when he didn’t come back out for the seventh inning.
The Warriors used the pitching change to build some momentum, scoring three runs in the inning to pull within striking distance.
The first four batters all reached base safely. A lead-off walk got things started and Bryant Skurbe doubled to score teammate Michael Golankiewicz. Selima hit his second home run of the game, which scored a pair and pulled Merrimack within three runs of the lead, 7-4.
The Warriors added two more in the eighth inning to make things interesting and threatened in the final inning of the first game by putting runners on the corners with just one out before grounding into a double play to end the game, giving Marshall a 7-6 win.
Marshall’s Cody Sharp got the save, his second of the season. Purnell (2-0) picked up the win.
Doubles by Daniel Carinci and Luke Edwards got things started quickly for the Herd in the second game. Edwards’ hit brought in the first run of the game. The lead would grow to 3-0 after two innings.
Edwards was just heating up. After a pair of hits in the first game, he homered in the third and fourth innings of the nightcap and helped the Herd build its lead to 8-0 after four.
Edwards finished a combined 5 for 6 at the plate between the two games and was also hit by a pitch. He was pulled from the game after his final home run.
But just when it looked like Merrimack was dead in the water for a second straight game, it caught fire against the Herd bullpen, rallying to score nine runs in the final three innings, including seven in the ninth, forcing the Herd’s hand to respond in the bottom of the frame.
The Warriors batted around in the inning, sending 11 batters to the plate as the Herd looked for answers out of the bullpen, sending four different pitchers to the mound. Four of the seven runs were scored with two outs.
It started with three consecutive Merrimack singles before Golankiewicz struck out. The next three batters all reached safely and eventually scored.
The Herd logged three hits in the ninth inning but left runners at the corners after tying the game with two outs.
The will resume Sunday afternoon, with Marshall and Merrimack tied 9-9. The series finale will be played immediately following the completion of Game 2.
Game 1
Merrimack 010 000 320 — 6 8 1
Marshall 120 031 000 — 7 11 1
Game 2
Merrimack 000 000 117 x — 9 14 3
Marshall 1 22 300 000 x — 9 13 2