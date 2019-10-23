HUNTINGTON — Marshall and Western Kentucky’s football teams have met only 10 times in their series history. However, one wouldn’t know that by the level of tension between the Thundering Herd and the Hilltoppers.
It is a rivalry that has earned the moniker “Moonshine Throwdown” on social media and one that has become anticipated by loyal fans of both programs.
“It’s definitely a week that not only the fans circle,” Marshall center Levi Brown said. “I think our locker room will circle this game also. It’s not necessarily an old rivalry like the (Ohio) game or Miami (Ohio) games. It’s not one of those rivalries where everyone has grown up hating this team. It’s something that’s kind of just happened. I think it’s cool to be part of a rivalry that’s still young — that’s just now coming on the scene.”
Through the disdain, there also is a respect level between the teams because of the success they have brought to the table consistently each season.
“You talk about if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best,” Western Kentucky coach Tyson Helton said. “Marshall’s kind of been the standard in the league for a long time — a great history there.”
Marshall head coach Doc Holliday also praised the Hilltoppers, who are back on top of Conference USA’s East Division in Helton’s first year at the helm.
“You look at the Western Kentucky football team, Tyson’s done a great job with that team,” Holliday said. “They’re well-coached, they get lined up properly, they make plays and they’re taking care of the football, all things that excellent teams do. It’s going to be a great challenge for us.”
One of the sticking points that has made the contest so appealing and so intense is that one of the programs is always near the top of its division and the two schools recruit the same areas, which lends itself to natural bitterness.
The end result is several close games with a chippy feel that generally come down to the wire.
“I just know that every time we play them, it’s a close game,” Marshall safety Nazeeh Johnson said. “I guess we just don’t like each other. I feel like there is an edge, but there’s an edge every game.”
That edge dates back to when the Hilltoppers joined Conference USA in 2014. Western Kentucky instantly made its mark when the Hilltoppers came to Huntington and handed No. 19 Marshall a 67-66 overtime loss, the Herd’s only loss during its C-USA title season.
That started a chain of three consecutive wins for the Hilltoppers, who followed that 2014 win with victories in 2015 and 2016 that led to consecutive C-USA titles. For many Marshall players, the sting of that 60-6 loss in 2016 — the only overly lopsided contest in the series — still resonates with Marshall players.
Western Kentucky returned the opening kickoff for a score and never looked back in handing Marshall its worst home loss in the history of Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
“We can’t take that game out (of our minds),” Marshall center Levi Brown said. “That’s still fresh in people’s minds also. It was my freshman year when we got the brakes beat off of us, 60-6, at home. It was as bad as it gets.”
That season, Marshall suffered through a 3-9 season, which was the worst under Holliday as head coach. That game was the lowest point of Marshall’s program in the last decade and it resonates with the team.
Western Kentucky has gone through similar difficulties in the previous two seasons when the Hilltoppers went 6-7 and 3-9, respectively, before Helton was hired. Both those seasons included losses to Marshall — a 30-23 loss to the Herd in Huntington in 2017 and last season’s 20-17 loss to the Herd in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Much like Brown’s sentiment with the 2016 contest, the Hilltoppers likely have similar feelings about the 2018 game. Western Kentucky had a chance to turn its season around with a win over the Herd, but faltered twice late in the three-point loss.
The Hilltoppers led 17-13, but gave up a long drive to the Herd that culminated with a touchdown pass to Tyre Brady. Western Kentucky responded with a drive of its own, only to have Herd defensive lineman Ryan Bee get a strip-sack that Juwon Young recovered at the Herd 10 to seal the win.
Helton said that while he wants the focus on this year’s game, he also understands how last year plays into it.
“It’s always in the back of their mind, and it’s something you don’t have to bring up,” Helton said. “Every game has its new challenges.”
This game has plenty of challenges and importance with the Hilltoppers and Herd being Nos. 1 and 2 respectively in the East Division, as it stands right now — the first time that has happened since the 2015 contest. As has been the norm in the series, Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. matchup is expected to bring plenty of excitement to the field.