MURFREESBORO, Tennessee — Earlier this week, Marshall women’s basketball coach Tony Kemper said his team was at its best when its back was against the wall.
On Thursday night, however, his team got Middle Tennessee against the ropes and just kept punching.
Needing a critical win in Conference USA action, Marshall used a 10-0 first quarter run to jump out to a lead and never looked back in a 72-49 win over East Division leader Middle Tennessee.
“It’s hard to get a road win and just finding a way to get the job done just feels nice,” Marshall guard Savannah Wheeler said.
“I’ve been saying that this team had a chance to do good things all year,” Kemper said. “I do not think it’s a coincidence that (happened) now that we’re all together.”
Middle Tennessee came into the game as Conference USA’s leader in scoring at 76.8 points per game.
However, Marshall’s defense limited the Blue Raiders to just nine field goals in the first three quarters in running out to as big as a 30-point lead.
The emphasis for the Thundering Herd was defensive focus on Middle Tennessee’s Anastasia Hayes, who came into the contest as the nation’s leading scorer at 28.2 points per game.
Hayes finished just 3 of 16 from the floor and ended the game with 17 points — many of which came at the foul line.
While Hayes couldn’t get going for Middle Tennessee, Marshall had no such trouble for its leading scorer in Wheeler.
Wheeler scored 17 of her 22 points in the first half to race Marshall out to a 43-25 halftime lead.
“I just feel like we were hitting our shots,” Wheeler said. “We took the easy shots and the right shots.”
In addition to Wheeler’s presence, the Herd got a big contribution from Kennedi Colclough, who added a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Over the past three weeks, Marshall has split with the two top West Division teams — Rice and North Texas — and now the Herd will at least earn a split with the East Division leading Blue Raiders.
“I think we’re carrying ourselves like we believe we can get some things done,” Kemper said. “As long as we do that, I think we’ve proven that we can beat anybody.”
Marshall got the win without senior leader Kristen Mayo, who injured a knee last week against North Texas. Mayo, who made the trip with the team, saw her senior year and Herd career close due to the injury.
Marshall looks to earn the sweep of Middle Tennessee at 7 p.m. on Friday night.
Thursday’s victory was not only big for momentum, but it should keep Marshall out of the East Division play-in game on Tuesday to open the Conference USA Tournament.
That win, combined with Old Dominion’s 57-55 win over Western Kentucky, gives Marshall a one-game lead over both Old Dominion and Western Kentucky heading into tomorrow’s finales for all three teams.
Even with a loss on Friday, Marshall would have a season split of the series with Friday’s ODU-WKU winner, plus the tiebreaker for beating Rice — the league’s top team.
The women’s bracket for next week’s Conference USA Tournament will be released on Saturday evening.