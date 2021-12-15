HUNTINGTON — The first quarter could be compared to a track meet as Alderson Broaddus raced to a 23-18 lead over Marshall thanks to making five three-point shots.
The Thundering Herd reversed fortunes in a big way and stifled the Battlers the rest of the way and breezed to victory, 88-56, Wednesday night at Cam Henderson Center.
Alderson Broaddus still led 29-25 with 6:56 left in the second period. At that moment, the Herd went on a 15-3 run to take a 40-32 lead at the break. Ariyah Douglas nailed a half-court heave for three points just before the buzzer to get the deficit to single digits.
In the third period, Marshall outscored the Mountain East Conference member, 33-12, to lead 73-44 after three periods. Herd coach Tony Kemper went to the bench in the fourth and coasted and ended a three-game losing streak in a big way.
“We started flat and some credit’s due to them,” Kemper said. “Came in and hit the threes. We dared them to do it and they did.”
AB (5-5) struggled from the floor the final three periods. The Battlers had one three in the second, two in the third and one in the fourth. With five minutes left in the second period, Alexis Johnson nailed a basket to put Marshall ahead to stay at 31-29. That advantage would grow to 40 at one point.
“Eventually we made it happen,” Kemper said. “We’ve got to grow, get that chemistry back.”
Kemper admitted the Herd’s been down since the closing stages of the game at Michigan State when the Spartans pulled away late to win 85-75.
“Two minutes to go at Michigan State, then two turnovers,” Kemper said. “We’ve not been the same sense. It doesn’t make sense to me. We carry ourselves differently. I’m trying to get there with them. Clearly I’ve got to be better at messaging.”
Maybe that’s why Kemper kept his team in the locker room after the game longer that normal.
Johnson led Marshall with 18 points. Savannah Wheeler had 16 and Sarah Liberatore chipped in with 15. The Herd didn’t have Kia Sivils or CC Mays due to injury.
The Herd returns to action Monday and Tuesday in the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic. Marshall plays Oakland on Monday and Akron on Tuesday.
Slow starts here or when Conference USA play starts Dec. 30 at home against Louisiana Tech won’t work.
“Detrimental,” Kemper said. “That’s not to take anything away from AB. Do that against Oakland or Louisiana Tech we’d be in a really bad way. Maybe it’s the message. Alter it again. I’m still high on the ability of this team. Our confidence has been shaky since that sequence (at Michigan State).”
Douglas paced the Battlers with 12 points. Taylor Isaac and Nyshae’ Weaver netted 11 each.
Kemper hopes the Herd can get healthy soon.
“We’re a little banged up at the wing situation,” he said. “This team has a lot of people I have confidence in. We need to find somebody else. That’s the way the game changes. Be ready when your number’s called. Be good at what you’re good at.”
Liberatore is a freshman from Greensburg, Pa. In her case, when the vets are healthy playing time is at a premium.
“Any time you’re given an opportunity to want to make an impact any way you can,” Liberatore said. “I’m always ready.”
Liberatore said she and her teammates have to regain that swagger of sorts they had before the three-game skid.
“What we have to do is get rolling again,” she said. “We can’t get into any more funks.”
Kemper and Liberatore hope that extended trip to Las Vegas helps the team regroup. For several of the players, this is their first major trip west.
“Definitely it will be great,” Liberatore said. “It’s more than just basketball. We can make our chemistry improve and get ready for conference.
“This is my first trip (to Las Vegas). I like to see new cities. Flying over the Rockies (Rocky Mountains) will be neat.”