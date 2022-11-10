Marshall women's basketball head coach Tony Kemper said he sat in the locker room before the season opener and wondered what kind of performance his team might put together against Purdue.
With 10 new names on the roster, he didn't know what to expect when the lights turned on at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana, and in a 73-61 loss for the Herd, he saw a little bit of everything.
"It's not 'coach speak' to say that we don't have any experience together at all. We have none," Kemper said. "We obviously didn't start great, but we really battled back."
Purdue jumped to a double-digit lead early behind hot three-point shooting, sinking five of their first nine attempts from distance to help them to a 25-11 lead after 10 minutes and maintained control of the game until the final few minutes of the second period, when Marshall came alive.
The Herd used a 7-0 run to pull within four points of Purdue at the halftime break, 37-33. Roshala Scott made a three-pointer and a layup, and Samantha LaFon added a layup with 14 seconds left.
In the final 2:07 of the second quarter, LaFon had three defensive boards, one offensive block and two points to help spur the run, and the Boilermakers went the final 3:13 of the period without scoring and made just one of their final eight attempts of the half.
Marshall kept the contest close through the third quarter and trimmed the lead to as low as one point early in the fourth quarter, but their effort fell just short.
With five minutes to go, newcomer Abby Beeman picked up a loose ball and turned it into a transition bucket that again trimmed Purdue's lead to one possession, 62-59, but it was the last shot Marshall made from the floor in the contest.
"(Purdue) coach (Katie) Gearlds called a timeout with about five minutes left, and they really locked us down from there," Kemper said. "Overall, it's something that we can build from."
Marshall went the final 4:59 without a field goal and mustered just two points on free throw attempts from Beeman in that stretch as the Boilermakers score 11 of the final 13 points in the game, coming away with a double-digit victory, their second over the Herd in as many years.
Caitlyn Harper paced Purdue with 17 points, but three others finished with 13 or more points. The Boilermakers made 11 3-point shots and shot 46% from the floor.
Scott led Marshall with 20 points, three rebounds and two assists. Mahogany Matthews added 15 points, and Beeman ended the night with 11 to go along with a team-high four assists.
"I just got done telling them, 'Now I have better expectations of what we have and what you guys are capable of,'" Kemper said. "We're playing well with literally no one out there that played any kind of significant minutes last year."
Marshall returns to the court Tuesday, Nov. 15, when they are scheduled to host West Virginia Wesleyan at 6 p.m. inside the Cam Henderson Center.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.