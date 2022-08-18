HUNTINGTON — In a preseason press conference, Morgan White and Abi Hugh talked about how their friendship helps them play as “one mind” on the pitch.
As it turns out, that chemistry is what helped the Marshall women’s soccer team earn a 2-2 draw against High Point University in the regular-season opener at Hoops Family Field Thursday in Huntington.
The Herd had chances early, but it was the Panthers that struck first in the 25th minute as Skyler Prillaman got the ball past Marshall goal keeper Regan Meyer.
High Point took that 1-0 lead to overtime, but Marshall managed two more shots in the period than their opposition.
But in the second half, Marshall elevated their pressure on the attacking end and it didn’t take long for Herd senior Kat Gonzalez to find the equalizer and level the match, which she did just three minutes into the second period.
The match stayed tied at 1-1 until Bri Davis took a pass from Sam Gerhart to give High Point a 2-1 advantage in the 56th minute. In the waning moments of the contest, Marshall’s Hugh and White connected with each other and White found the back of the net off Hugh’s assist to even the game at 2-2 with just six minutes remaining in the match.
For White, it was a continuation of how she finished last season, earning eight points across the final four matches. Hugh finished as the co-leader in assists and the friendship between the two has grown even stronger this offseason, they said.
Because of an NCAA rule change for both men’s and women’s soccer for this season, overtime has been eliminated, meaning if a game is tied after the regulation 90 minutes, it will end in a tie.
Previously, teams played two 10-minute overtime periods in a sudden-victory (golden goal) format, and if neither team scored, the game ended in a tie.
Marshall took 17 shots in the match to High Point’s 10, but each team put six shots on target, and the Herd’s Meyer and the Panthers’ Morgan Hairston each made four saves.
With the draw, Marshall moves to 0-0-1 on the season and will play their next three matches at home, returning to the pitch Sunday to face Akron at 1 p.m.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
