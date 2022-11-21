SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Marshall women’s basketball team tightened up its defense late to earn a 70-57 win over UT-Martin on Monday night in the Hostilo Hoops Community Classic at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.
Marshall (2-1) never trailed in the contest, jumping to an early lead and fending off any challenge the SkyHawks put forth.
Roshala Scott finished with 19 points and eight rebounds while Abby Beeman and Mahogany Matthews each added 16 points as the Thundering Herd women started the three-day classic with a victory.
Scott and Matthews each were consistent with both knocking down seven of 10 shot attempts in the win.
The Herd dominated at the rim, owning a 36-14 advantage in the paint to earn the sizable victory. Marshall also had a 38-26 rebounding edge with Scott’s eight rebounds and Beeman’s seven leading the way.
Marshall got off to a good start, scoring the game’s first eight points and building as big as an 11-point advantage in the first quarter to force the SkyHawks into chasing the game.
That lead grew to 31-15 following a layup by Matthews off a turnover with 6:44 left in the first half, but the Herd went nearly six minutes without a field goal before Scott knocked down a 3-pointer to steady things and produce a 36-28 lead at the break.
UT-Martin cut the advantage to as low as five in the third quarter, but Marshall immediately answered with a run to push the lead back to 12.
The lead never got below two possessions in the final 39 minutes of action as the Herd kept UT-Martin at arm’s length.
Marshall does not have long to enjoy the win, as the team returns to action at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday against Purdue Fort Wayne.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
