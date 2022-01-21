HUNTINGTON -- Marshall's women's basketball team remembers well what happened the last time the Thundering Herd took on Florida Atlantic.
The Owls took a lead into the fourth quarter before Marshall's offense got red-hot with Savannah Wheeler and Brianah Ferby accounting for much of the damage in the Herd's 66-51 come-from-behind win Jan. 8 in Boca Raton, Florida.
Now, the Herd knows the Owls will come to Huntington hungry to make amends for that loss to Marshall, which means all the focus needs to be on Florida Atlantic when the teams meet at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Cam Henderson Center.
"We've got to get to the Owls," Marshall head coach Tony Kemper said.
Since Marshall's win in Boca Raton, Florida Atlantic (4-12, 0-5 Conference USA) has struggled to find any rhythm at all. The Owls have dropped each of their last three contests by double-digits and have a seven-game losing streak overall.
On the flip side, Marshall (10-5, 5-1) has been solid, having won seven of eight games coming into Saturday's contest.
Kemper is quick to remind his team, though, this Florida Atlantic team -- losing streak and all -- is the same that had Marshall down going into the fourth quarter of the battle in Boca.
Savannah Wheeler continued her strong play for the Herd, finishing with 23 points in Marshall's win over FIU on Thursday. Wheeler leads Conference USA at 20.1 points per game.
However, FIU's pressure style seemed to wear down Marshall in the late stages as the Herd's 17-point lead whittled down to one possession before Marshall was able to hold off the Panthers.
The Herd's poise and late-game rebounding were strong points in Thursday's win, with several hustle rebounds keeping plays alive that proved pivotal late.
"I did kind of think we sort of handled that more calmly than the score looked, if that makes any sense," Kemper said. "We did get a couple timely stops around the 2-minute mark that were vital, we got the ball to the right people."
If Marshall is to get another weekend sweep in C-USA play, those type of plays will be crucial against Florida Atlantic.
The Owls are led by Amber Gaston, who is averaging 13 points and 6.3 rebounds.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.