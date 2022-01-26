HUNTINGTON -- Marshall's women's basketball team has put up some big performances in the early going during the Conference USA season.
The Thundering Herd is off to a 6-1 start in Conference USA, the program's best start in league play since the 1988-89 season.
This week will present a big test, however, as Marshall hits the road for contests against two of C-USA's top women's programs, Middle Tennessee and UAB.
"Always a challenging road trip when you play in Murfreesboro and down in Birmingham," Marshall head coach Tony Kemper said. "We start in Murfreesboro and that's one of the tougher places to play in mid-major basketball. I think it's a challenge our team looks forward to. They are a high-quality team."
Thursday's contest at Middle Tennessee puts the Herd against the defending Conference USA champion.
Even though the personnel is vastly different this year for the Blue Raiders, Kemper said it is the same old story with Rick Insell's team. Middle Tennessee again has the personnel to be one of several contenders in Conference USA.
"Middle Tennessee is very highly thought of in our league every year," Kemper said. "They were picked pretty high again with good reason."
Last season, the Herd went into Murfreesboro late in the year and earned a 72-49 win over Middle Tennessee.
While Marshall's personnel is different, the team is taking that momentum with it on the road trip, having the experience of winning in what has traditionally been one of C-USA's toughest venues.
"We definitely want to use that as a confidence-builder," Marshall forward Kennedi Colclough said. "Like coach said, they have a new team, but we still won in that building, so that doesn't change. We definitely are going to use that as confidence."
Marshall features Conference USA's second-leading scorer in guard Savannah Wheeler, who is averaging 20 points. Colclough is second on the team and 11th in C-USA at 14.1 points per game.
The Blue Raiders feature two of the league's better statistical producers in Kseniya Malashka (12.8 points, 6.1 rebounds per game) and Courtney Whitson (12.6 points, 7.6 rebounds).
Middle Tennessee features a balanced attack that also has Dor Sarr at 12.8 points and Jalynn Gregory at 11.3 per game.
Following Thursday's game, Marshall will travel to Birmingham, Alabama, to take on West Division leader UAB at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
