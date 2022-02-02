HUNTINGTON — Savannah Wheeler compared Marshall’s last two losses to being punched in the mouth, then promised the Thundering Herd women’s basketball team will figuratively come out swinging in the next two.
“We’re super competitive with a lot of fight in us,” said Wheeler, a 5-foot-6 sophomore guard. “We don’t give up.”
The Herd (11-7 overall, 3-4 Conference USA) enters Thursday’s 6 p.m. home game vs. Old Dominion (15-4, 5-2) and Saturday’s 1 p.m. contest vs. Charlotte (9-7, 5-1) off a pair of difficult road losses. Middle Tennessee blew out Marshall 80-41 on Jan. 27, then two days later the Herd fell 77-65 to UAB.
Those defeats were quite different. The Blue Raiders dominated from the outset, The Blazers pulled away late. Old Dominion and C-USA East Division leader Charlotte are similar caliber to Middle Tennessee and UAB.
“These two teams will be a tremendous challenge,” Marshall coach Tony Kemper said. “We’d better lace them up and be ready to go. This group is ready to compete again.”
Marshall, too, is formidable. Wheeler leads the conference in scoring at 20.3 points per game. Kennedi Colclough is 12th at 13.8 and Lorealei Roper is 12th in rebounding with 6.8 per contest. Aaliyah Dunham is fifth in assists with 4.1 per game.
ODU features three players Kemper mentioned as potential major problems. Iggy Allen, a 5-foot-11 graduate student, averages 14.2 points and 8.6 rebounds. Ajah Wayne, a 5-10 senior, scores 13.7 points and snags 6.0 rebounds per game. Amari Young, a 5-11 senior, averages 8.8 and 5.8.
“ODU starts at the defensive end,” said Kemper, who also mentioned Miami transfer Brianna Jackson as a strong Monarch player. “They have great length and physicality. Rebounding will be a big key. We have to find shots we like.”
Charlotte is led by Octavia Jett-Wilson, a 5-8 senior guard who is third in C-USA in scoring at 19 points per game. Senior guard Jada McMillan is adept at passing to Jett-Wilson, averaging a league-best 4.94 assists. Senior guard Mikayla Boykin scores 12.2 per game. KeKe McKinney, a 6-1 senior, pulls down 7.1 rebounds a game.
“They’re extremely athletic,” Wheeler said of ODU and Charlotte. “They have length and they drive a lot. We need to outrebound both.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
