Marshall's Aaliyah Dunham (10) attempts a layup against Old Dominion defender Ajah Wayne (14) during an NCAA women’s basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Tony Kemper hopes frustration leads to motivation.
The Marshall University women’s basketball coach said Thundering Herd players were displeased with their play Thursday in a 62-47 loss to Old Dominion at Cam Henderson Center. Kemper said he hopes that feeling will translate to production when Marshall (11-8 overall, 6-4 Conference USA) entertains C-USA East Division leader Charlotte (10-7, 6-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“It needs to be a frustrated locker room that practices well (Friday) heading into Charlotte,” Kemper said. “Our fight will have to be better versus Charlotte. We will have to hit more shots, play better defense, get more rebounds. It all has to be better on Saturday.”
Marshall’s 47 points Thursday were its least since a 50-45 loss to UAB on Feb. 5, 2012. Savannah Wheeler scored 15, all in the second half. No other Herd player reached double figures.
“We have to get back to playing better,” Kemper said. “I don’t think there is any question about that. We need to understand that we don’t have a big margin for error. I think we are operating at a percentage of correct versus incorrect that is way too low to win a game like (Thursday’s).”
Charlotte comes in off a 79-74 overtime win at Western Kentucky on Thursday. The 49ers likely have taken note of ODU’s success inside against Marshall. The Monarchs scored 30 points in the paint and 17 at the free-throw line.
Charlotte is led by Octavia Jett-Wilson, a 5-foot-8 senior guard who is third in C-USA in scoring at 19 points per game. Senior guard Jada McMillan is adept at passing to Jett-Wilson, averaging a league-best 4.94 assists. Senior guard Mikayla Boykin scores 12.2 per game. KeKe McKinney, a 6-1 senior, pulls down 7.1 rebounds a game.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
