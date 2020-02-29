HUNTINGTON — On Saturday, Marshall University’s women basketball’s final scheduled home contest of the 2019-20 season will feature a pair of teams that want to see whose green is meaner in Conference USA.
The Thundering Herd hosts its Senior Day festivities against North Texas at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Cam Henderson Center.
For the Herd, the contest is a chance to honor three seniors — Khadaijia Brooks, Princess Clemons and Ashley Saintigene — who have been key to the Herd’s transition to a younger nucleus this season.
Brooks, who has been a major contributor since stepping on campus, is a vocal leader and calming influence for the team while providing versatility on the court that has been a key cog for head coach Tony Kemper. She is averaging 8.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.
Saintigene is a player who has seen the injury bug throughout her time, but has also made her place within Marshall’s record books as a defensive force, based on her ability to block shots.
Saintigene has missed the last 10 games due to an injury, but is working her way back in hopes of being able to contribute down the stretch. She currently averages 5.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game.
Clemons came to Marshall as a junior college player from San Jacinto College, but has grown into a significant contributor for the Herd as well.
Much like Brooks, Clemons’ versatility has been crucial for the Herd — especially in Saintigene’s absence — because of her ability to guard the post down low while also handling the ball against pressure offensively. Clemons is averaging 5.0 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.
To get past the Mean Green, Marshall (11-15, 6-9 Conference USA) is going to have to bring its best effort in the home finale.
Despite North Texas (10-17, 4-11) being near the bottom of the league standings, the Mean Green has put together some strong efforts in recent games.
North Texas dropped a pair of close contests to league leaders Old Dominion (71-66) and Rice (69-66) before breaking a seven-game losing streak last week in a 94-55 win over UTSA.
With three games to play, North Texas is currently in the 12th and final spot to qualify for the Conference USA Tournament in Frisco, Texas, from March 11-14, making Saturday’s contest an important one for both teams.