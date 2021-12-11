HUNTINGTON — Coming off a tough home loss to Coppin State, the Marshall women’s basketball team is looking to find itself once again.
As the Thundering Herd looks to do so, it won’t be easy.
Marshall’s next challenge takes the Herd to New York for a tough road test against St. Bonaventure.
“They got out to a 5-1 start,” Marshall head coach Tony Kemper said of the Bonnies. “They are a good defensive team. If you look at their numbers, they make it pretty hard on you to score.”
Kemper praised Marshall’s play for three quarters of its contest against Coppin State, but poor shot selection and mental errors late doomed the Herd as the Eagles came back from a double-digit deficit to earn the win in Huntington.
There wasn’t panic from Kemper following the home meltdown; instead, only resolve to keep climbing and focus on the positives, which included playing well for a large portion of the game.
The game did point out a couple weaknesses for the Herd, which the team worked on this week.
“We really have to pick our defense up as a team,” Kemper said. “I think that was pretty evident against Coppin State.”
Late in Coppin State’s comeback, Jaia Alexander took over, muscling her way wherever she wanted to be on the floor while knocking down big shots for the Eagles. She had 24 points in the win.
Marshall will face a similar test Sunday with St. Bonaventure guard Asianae Johnson, who is scoring 15.7 points and averaging 3.5 assists per game.
Surrounding Johnson are plenty of shooters who can knock down shots when teams try to give support to stop St. Bonaventure’s elusive guard.
“They have a tremendous guard — very, very quick — who gets the ball to the spots she wants pretty much whenever she wants to get there, and they have some shooting around her, so it’s difficult to figure out where you can help off of,” Kemper said.
On the defensive end, the Bonnies are allowing just 56 points per game by using their length and team concepts to deny their opposition of its top options.
“Schematically, they are smart about trying to take your best players out of the things they do well, and then they are there to contest shots at the end,” Kemper said. “If you do that well as a defense and you play together, you can hold teams down and keep them from scoring.”
Marshall’s leading scorers so far have been guard Savannah Wheeler (17.8 points per game) and forward Kennedi Colclough (16.5 points per game).
With St. Bonaventure (6-3) looking to take them away, that 1-2 punch will need to find other options this week to pick up the scoring load while staying in system and not getting outside of the offense — something they did late against Coppin State.
“I feel like sometimes we can get flustered,” Colclough said. “I feel like that’s what happened, so I feel like we’ve been working on just to stay calm.”