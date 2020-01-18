HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s women are looking to avoid a weekend sweep in Conference USA action, but to do so, they will have to figure out a team that few have been able to in 2019-20.
Old Dominion (13-3, 3-1 Conference USA) is one of the league’s top teams coming in and poses plenty of problems for the Herd.
To make matters worse for Marshall (7-9, 2-3 C-USA), the Herd is looking to figure out a Monarchs team who has not lost at home in 2019-20. Old Dominion is currently 8-0 at Chartway Arena.
Defense has been the key to Old Dominion’s strong start to the year as the Monarchs allow just 53.8 points per game.
For Marshall, creating offense will be an important aspect as the team has struggled in that area recently.
The Herd was able to get a defensive win over UAB last weekend, but Marshall’s struggles offensively proved too much in a low-scoring affair on Thursday when the team fell to Charlotte, 52-46.
It has been a simple equation for the Herd so far in C-USA play: get to 60 points and win. When the team has scored more than 60 points, it has a pair of league wins. When they have failed to get to that mark, they are 0-3.
Getting to that mark won’t be easy against an ODU team who is limiting the opposition to just 35 percent shooting from the floor, including a 24 percent average from 3-point range.
Offensively, the Monarchs feature a balanced attack that has seen eight players averaging at least five points a game.
That effort is led by Victoria Morris, who averages 11.9 points and hits nearly 40 percent of her attempts from 3-point range. Morris’ 2.6 steals also lead the team.
Ajah Wayne is also a key contributor for the Monarchs with 10.8 points and 6.5 rebounds.
In ODU’s win over Western Kentucky on Thursday, it was Wayne who took her game to another level, scoring 23 points while grabbing 10 rebounds. Morris also had 19 points with six 3-pointers in the win.
Marshall is led by freshman Savannah Wheeler, who scores 12.4 points per night. Wheeler is joined in double-figures by fellow guard Kristen Mayo, who averages 10.9 points.
Each player had 10 points, along with Taylor Pearson, in Thursday’s loss at Charlotte.