BOWLING GREEN, Kentucky — Marshall’s women’s basketball team earned one milestone this week against Western Kentucky.
However, the Herd could not make it a weekend sweep on Sunday.
In a game full of runs, the final one went to Western Kentucky, who earned a 69-60 win over the Herd women on Sunday at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Savannah Wheeler had her second consecutive 20-point effort in the loss, scoring 24 points to lead all scorers.
Marshall trailed by as many as 11 in the fourth quarter, but used a 13-1 run to take a 54-53 advantage on a pair of Kristen Mayo free throws with 2:24 left.
However, the game’s complexion changed on the possession after Mayo’s free throws as Marshall post presence Kennedi Colclough fouled out.
Prior to fouling out, Colclough had a solid performance for the Herd, finishing with 15 points.
Once Colclough left the floor, however, momentum went to the Hilltoppers, who scored the game’s next 12 points to earn the win.
Marshall also had four of its 21 turnovers during Western Kentucky’s 12-0 run that decided the outcome.
Fouls were a major issue for the Herd throughout the game. Marshall was whistled for 25 fouls in the loss and Western Kentucky went to the line 27 times.
Raneem Elgedawy led Western Kentucky with 20 points while Marel Abdelgawad added 16 points. Hope Sivori also had 15 points, including an 8-for-8 effort at the foul line.
Marshall returns to action at home this week, hosting FIU for a weekend series at Cam Henderson Center.