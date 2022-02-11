MIAMI, Florida - The good news for Marshall's women's basketball team was that it found its offensive rhythm again against FIU on Thursday night.
The bad news for head coach Tony Kemper and his crew is that it wasn't enough to snap its losing skid as the Thundering Herd fell to the Panthers, 70-66, at Ocean Bank Convocation Center.
The loss was Marshall's fifth straight, dropping the Herd to 11-10 overall and 6-6 in Conference USA action.
Marshall's offense brought about an aerial assault, producing one of its best games from 3-point range on Thursday night. The Thundering Herd hit 12 of its 27 3-point attempts in the contest.
However, FIU had an Ariel assault of its own - graduate forward Ariel Colon, who finished with a career-high 31 points on a 12-for-14 shooting performance that helped negate the Herd's strong outside effort.
Colon scored all the points in a 10-0 run that helped FIU overcome turn its final deficit at 54-53 into a nine-point advantage early in the fourth.
Marshall's Savannah Wheeler and Aaliyah Dunham did all they could to get the Herd back, but each time the Herd got within striking distance, FIU had just enough of an answer to earn the win.
Wheeler's 3-pointer with 59 seconds left pulled Marshall within 65-63, but FIU's Emerald Ekpiteta answered with a 3-point play down low that ended any chance of a comeback.
Wheeler finished with a team-high 28 points while Dunham added 18. C.C. Mays also had 11 in the loss.
Marshall instantly was put in a bad position as FIU (12-10, 4-7 C-USA) started strong, jumping out to a 22-9 lead before Dunham knocked down a 3-pointer to get the Herd in rhythm.
That 3-pointer started an 18-4 Marshall run, capped by five straight from Wheeler, which gave the Herd its first lead at 27-26.
Marshall returns to action at 1 p.m. on Sunday when the Herd hosts UTEP at Cam Henderson Center.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.