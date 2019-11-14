ATHENS, Ohio — Marshall head coach Tony Kemper said that the team’s first road contest at Ohio would show him a lot about his 2019-20 team.
Going against a veteran Ohio squad that won 30 games last season, the Herd battled into the fourth quarter before mistakes hindered them down the stretch of a 67-51 loss.
What it showed Kemper was that the team was talented enough to stay with a solid team, but still needed to learn to finish down the stretch.
Marshall had just one field goal in the fourth quarter as the Bobcats took control. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Ohio’s Amani Burke in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter started the run and the Bobcats never looked back.
Through three quarters, Marshall had kept the Bobcats within reach, staying close to the veteran Bobcats with their 3-point shooting, led by Khadaijia Brooks, who had 13 points to lead the Herd.
The Herd trailed by four entering the final period, but was outscored 15-3 in the fourth.
Ohio (2-1) led 35-34 at the break, but Marshall seemed to have the momentum after an 11-0 run to end the half that got a 15-point deficit down to a single point.
Marshall (2-1) took its final lead of the contest early in the third quarter when layups by Ashley Saintigene and Taylor Pierson continued the first-half momentum to make it 39-36 before turnovers started piling up.
The second quarter was full of runs as each team went on big spurts.
Ohio used a 15-0 run to break a 14-all tie and take what seemed to be a commanding lead, but Khadaijia Brooks banked in a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired to jumpstart a 10-0 run.
The Bobcats steadied things and increased the lead back to 12 points before a 3-pointer by Kristen Mayo and five straight from Princess Clemons preceded a 3-point play by Savannah Wheeler that ended the half. Mayo was Marshall’s lone other double-figure scorer with 10 points.
Marshall finished with 20 turnovers in the loss.
Katie Barker finished with a game-high 18 points for Ohio – 15 of which came in the first half. Burke and Gabby Burris each added 12 in the victory.
Marshall returns to action at 11 a.m. on Tuesday when they meet Coppin State at Cam Henderson Center.