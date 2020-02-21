BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Western Kentucky scored the last 10 points of the first half and never looked back in a 79-65 win over Marshall in women’s college basketball on Thursday night at E.A. Diddle Arena.
That late first-half run produced a 15-point lead that the Hilltoppers never relinquished. Marshall fell to 11-14 overall and 6-8 in Conference USA.
The win gave Western Kentucky (19-6, 11-3) its ninth-straight victory and pushed the Hilltoppers’ advantage in the all-time series to 14-1 over the Thundering Herd.
Marshall trailed by as many as 19 early in the second half, but used the play of Taylor Pearson to cut into the lead. Pearson scored 10 of her career-high 24 points in the third quarter as the Herd got the deficit down to as low as nine points.
The Herd, however, missed several opportunities to move closer late in the third quarter and the Hilltoppers restored a double-figure advantage going to the final period.
The catalyst for Western Kentucky was forward Raneem Elgedawy, who had her second double-double in as many games against Marshall. Elgedawy finished with 17 point and 12 rebounds, which led the Hilltoppers to a 38-22 advantage on the glass.
Western Kentucky was led in scoring by Whitney Creech, who finished with 19 points. Marel Abdelgawad added 11 points and Dee Givens 10.
Marshall freshman Savannah Wheeler finished with 19 points to join Pearson in double-figures, but the Herd wasn’t able to get big contributions from elsewhere to aid the cause. Kristen Mayo, who had been a scoring threat in the last several games, was limited to eight points on just four field goal attempts.
Both teams came out red-hot from the floor early.
Marshall jumped to a 17-11 lead less than six minutes into action on account of its 3-point shooting, but Western Kentucky ended the quarter on a 13-3 run to take a 24-20 lead after one quarter.
This week’s schedule gets no easier for the Herd as Marshall returns to action at 3 p.m. on Saturday against Old Dominion at Cam Henderson Center. The Monarchs lead Conference USA at 12-2 in league play.