OLEAN, N.Y. — Marshall’s women’s basketball team jumped out to a big lead, but could not hold off a rally as St. Bonaventure earned a 50-47 win over the Thundering Herd at the Reilly Center on Sunday afternoon.
With the loss, Marshall falls to 3-4 overall while St. Bonaventure improves to 7-3.
“We don’t feel very good right now,” Marshall head coach Tony Kemper said. “I think we improved from the Coppin State game. We had a great defensive game in the first half. I think if you watch Asianae Johnson enough like we have, I knew that the whole game would not go for her like the first half did. She got going and really brought them back.”
Savannah Wheeler scored 18 points to lead Marshall in the loss while Kennedi Colclough added 11.
Marshall took a 45-44 lead with 5:03 left on a steal and layup by Wheeler, but managed just two points the rest of the way as the Bonnies made their comeback.
“We got the ball to good spots in the fourth quarter, but we have to finish,” Kemper said. “Not quite enough to get it done. I thought we fought today.”
Early on, it appeared Marshall may run away with the game, opening a 17-4 lead after one quarter.
Marshall’s defense continued to play well in the second quarter, taking a 27-14 lead into the locker room.
The game changed in the third as St. Bonaventure got it going on both ends, led by Johnson. The Bonnies took a 37-36 lead after three quarters, which set up the tight finish.
Johnson finished with 18 points to lead St. Bonaventure to the win.
Marshall returns to the Cam Henderson Center on Wednesday to take on Alderson Broaddus. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
