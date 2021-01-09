CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — The way things started for Marshall’s women’s basketball team on Saturday, it appeared the Herd would salvage a split with Charlotte.
However, the 49ers had other ideas on their home floor.
Charlotte erased a 15-point Marshall lead and dominated an overtime session en route to a 65-56 win over the Herd on Saturday afternoon at Halton Arena.
Despite the loss, Marshall head coach Tony Kemper was much more pleased with his team’s effort on Saturday.
“I thought we were much more ready to play today than we were last night,” Kemper said.
Marshall had three players each finish with 11 points — Savannah Wheeler, Alexis Johnson and C.C. Mays.
Johnson and Mays each had double-doubles with Johnson grabbing 14 rebounds and Mays collecting 13.
That wasn’t enough to fend off a solid effort by Jada McMillian, who scored 26 points, and Octavia Jett-Wilson, who added 17 in the comeback win.
One aspect that has plagued Marshall in the early part of conference play has been a lack of bodies down the stretch.
For the second straight weekend, Marshall played with just eight available players due to contact tracing associated with COVID-19.
Marshall started off the game strong, jumping out to a double-digit lead early. However, the lack of depth took its toll on both ends of the court as the second game of a road doubleheader wore on.
Offensively, Marshall was unable to find its range, hitting just nine of 39 shots in the second half and overtime.
Defensively, the Herd got into foul trouble, putting Charlotte on the foul line consistently, which helped the 49ers in the comeback.
“We’ve got to stop fouling so much,” Kemper said.
Charlotte went 22 of 28 at the foul line and Marshall finished the game with five total players after three of its eight players fouled out.
It was a frustrating aspect for Kemper, who again saw his team play well early, only to falter late.
“We can’t continue to play conference games that mean a lot without our team,” Kemper said.
Marshall used a 10-0 run between first and second quarters to take a 24-9 lead following a layup by Mays.
Charlotte cut the lead back to 31-23 at halftime, though.
Kennedi Colclough added 10 points for the Herd in the loss.