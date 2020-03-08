BOCA RATON, Florida - Florida Atlantic jumped out to a big lead and never looked back in a 68-50 win over Marshall's women's basketball team on Saturday in Boca Raton, Florida.
With the loss, Marshall falls to 12-17 overall and 7-11 in Conference USA
Florida Atlantic (13-16, 7-11 C-USA) jumped to an early lead and never looked back, leading by double-digits after one quarter.
The Owls shot well from the outside in the first quarter, hitting six of 12 3-point attempts to take a 24-13 lead. That advantage grew to as big as 25 points in the fourth quarter as Marshall's offense never got on track.
Turnovers were the biggest bugaboo for the Thundering Herd on Saturday. Marshall committed 23 turnovers, which led to 21 points for Florida Atlantic. The Herd had just six assists for the game.
Marshall was led by Savannah Wheeler's 14 points while Taylor Pearson had 13 points and seven rebounds. Pearson also had six turnovers.
While Marshall's offense struggled, FAU's Crystal Primm was the leader for the Owls, scoring 15 points, grabbing 18 rebounds and dishing out six assists.
FAU also got 14 points off the bench from Alexa Zaph, who knocked down 3-pointers early which got the Owls into a rhythm offensively.
Given the results of Saturday's contests, Marshall will go into the Conference USA Tournament as a No. 8 seed and will take on Southern Miss at noon on Wednesday in the opening game of the tournament, which takes place in Frisco, Texas.
Should the Herd win, it will get a date with top-seed Rice, which earned the outright league title with a 73-70 win over Old Dominion on Saturday.