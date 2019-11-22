HUNTINGTON — The game was on the line and that’s where Marshall left it.
The Thundering Herd missed 12 of 26 free throws and Morgan State (3-3) made 12 of 16 in the Bears’ 57-52 victory at Cam Henderson Center.
Dazha Congleton, Ashley Saintigene and Savannah Wheeler each missed back-to-back free throws as part of a frustrating night for Marshall coach Tony Kemper and his team. The Herd also committed 19 turnovers, compared to Morgan State’s 11, to fall to 3-2.
“That’s disappointing,” Kemper said. “It’s a pretty quiet locker room and it should be.”
The first five minutes weren’t indicative of how the game played out. Morgan State missed its first nine shots and Marshall stormed to a 10-1 lead. The Bears, though, tied it 26-26 by halftime, only to see the Herd spurt to a 37-29 lead after Kristen Mayo’s layup off a pass from Wheeler at 4:44 of the third quarter.
Ja’Niah Henson followed with a 3-pointer to begin an 11-0 run by the Bears, who took the lead at 38-37 and and never gave it back, thanks to a quick, aggressive defense that didn’t allow Marshall to find a rhythm.
Morgan State led by as many as five points, only to see Marshall whittle the deficit to one after a Khadaijia Brooks jumper made it 49-48 at the 3-minute mark of the fourth quarter.
Congleton, a former Huntington High School standout, missed a chance to give Marshall the lead with 1:24 to play, but her two free trows were errant. Morgan State took advantage, as Jihayah Chavis made a 3-pointer from the right corner to make it 52-48.
The Herd trailed 53-50 with 29 seconds left and a Morgan State mistake gave Marshall a prime opportunity to regain the lead. Congleton attempted to inbound the ball and the Bears’ Sydney Searcy smacked it out of her hands, drawing a technical foul. Wheeler made two free throws to pull the Herd within 53-52 and Marshall had the ball. Brooks, though, missed a 3-pointer and Morgan State rebounded, then scored the final four points from the foul line.
“We’re puppies trying to find our way,” Kemper said of his young team. “I need to do a better job of coaching them on offense. Our last two games just have not been very good. As a group we have to focus better. ... You can’t lose at home and give up 57 points. You can’t lose at home. It’s a disappointing day.”
Brooks and Taylor Pearson led Marshall, which made just 15 of 47 shots (31.9 percent) with 13 points each. Wheeler scored 11.
Redd paced the Bears with 19 points. Ashia McCalla scored 11.
The Herd returns to action at 2 p.m. Sunday at Evansville (1-3).