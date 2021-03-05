MURFREESBORO, Tennessee — Marshall’s attempt at a sweep of East Division leader Middle Tennessee fell a couple shots short on Friday.
The Thundering Herd led in the fourth quarter, but the Blue Raiders got strong production down the stretch of a 61-54 win at the Murphy Center.
Marshall led 46-40 with 6:16 left as the Herd defense again made life difficult on the Blue Raiders for the first three quarters of play.
However, Middle Tennessee (14-7, 12-4 C-USA) finished the game strong, using a 19-4 run to take the victory in both teams’ regular-season finale.
Part of Marshall’s self-destruction came on the offensive end where the Herd went more than seven minutes of the fourth quarter without a field goal.
Savannah Wheeler’s layup with 8:09 left gave Marshall a 45-39 advantage, but the next Herd field goal would be a Wheeler 3-pointer with 55 seconds left that cut Middle Tennessee’s lead to 55-52.
The Herd had a chance to get a stop and have a chance to tie, but Aislynn Hayes knocked down a 3-pointer for Middle Tennessee with 19 seconds left on a pass from Anastasia Hayes to end any chance of a Marshall sweep.
Anastasia Hayes finished with 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in the win over the Herd while Aislynn Hayes added 15. Courtney Whitson also had 14 for the Blue Raiders, who are the top-seed in the East Division going into the Conference USA Tournament.
Taylor Pearson led Marshall with 15 points while Wheeler added 13. Alexis Johnson had 10 points and nine rebounds in the loss.
With the loss, Marshall’s women fall to 8-10 overall and 7-9 in Conference USA.
The Herd finishes as the No. 5 seed in the East Division and will take on West Division No. 4 seed Louisiana Tech in the first round of the Conference USA Tournament on Wednesday.
Game-time for Wednesday’s matchup will be made official upon the completion of Saturday’s contests.
It will either be a noon or 3 p.m. contest.