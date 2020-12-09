LEXINGTON, Kentucky — Marshall’s women’s basketball team found out exactly how good that No. 9 Kentucky can be on Wednesday night.
After crawling back within single-digits late in the first half, the Herd was out-matched by the Wildcats after halftime, scoring just 19 points in the final two quarters of a 79-45 loss at UK’s Memorial Coliseum.
Kentucky (5-0) scored the game’s first 13 points and jumped out to a 15-point lead after one quarter, but Marshall (1-1) crawled back within 34-26 on a steal and basket by Savannah Wheeler with 1:13 left before halftime.
That’s when Kentucky stole momentum and all the energy the Herd had to muster.
The Wildcats scored the first half’s final seven points in that last 73 seconds, ballooning their lead back to 15 at the half and eliminating any chance of a Marshall comeback.
For the second consecutive game, Marshall got a big boost from Alexis Johnson off the bench.
Johnson finished with 16 points for the Herd and was big during the second quarter when Marshall chipped into the Kentucky advantage.
In the end, though, the balance and length of the Wildcats was too much.
Kentucky had four different players reach double-figures, led by a career-high 17 from Blair Green.
Rhyne Howard, a preseason All-American, had 13 points — eight of which came early as Kentucky jumped out to a 22-7 lead.
In addition to Green and Howard, Kentucky got 13 points and eight rebounds from Dre’Una Edwards and 10 points from Olivia Owens in the win.
Wheeler was limited to nine points on just 2-of-10 shooting in the loss for Marshall, who returns to action with a 1 p.m. Sunday road contest at St. Bonaventure.