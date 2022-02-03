Tony Kemper presents Savannah Wheeler with a ball for scoring her 1,000 career point as Marshall prepares to take on Old Dominion during an NCAA women’s basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
Marshall's Brianah Ferby (33) makes a pass to a cutting teammate as she is guarded by Old Dominion's Aziah Hudson (4) during an NCAA women’s basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
Marshall's Aaliyah Dunham (10) makes a pass as she dribbles by Old Dominion's Iggy Allen (2) during an NCAA women’s basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — A basket or a foul, either was acceptable to Old Dominion Thursday in a 62-47 victory over Marshall in women’s basketball at Cam Henderson Center.
ODU’s game plan was simple and evident — move as close to the basket as possible before shooting. In the first half, 25 of the Monarchs’ points came from within 5 feet of the basket or on free throws as ODU took a 30-19 lead.
That scheme worked despite the Monarchs (16-4 overall, 6-2 Conference USA) making just 10 of 26 shots (38.5%) in the first 20 minutes. The reason? Marshall (11-8, 6-4) hit merely 8 of 34 shots (23.5%) in the first 20 minutes.
ODU didn’t change its approach in the second half, as Ajah Wayne scored from the lane and Brianna Jackson off an offensive rebound to start 7-1 run to begin the third quarter. Marshall didn’t do much differently, either, finishing 17 for 62 (27.4%) from the floor in scoring it’s fewest points at home since a 50-45 loss to UAB on Feb. 5, 2012.
Old Dominion scored 30 points in the paint and 17 at the free-throw line.
Marshall pulled back within 11 after Savannah Wheeler’s 3-pointer with 25 seconds left in the period made it 47-36.
For a short period of the fourth quarter, the Monarchs went away from their plan. Iggy Allen launched, and missed, three 3-point shots and the Thundering Herd took advantage to pull within 52-43 after a Wheeler 3-point basket with 7:30 to play.
Aziah made a shot from beyond the arc, then followed with a basket off a drive to stave off Marshall’s comeback attempt.
ODU built the lead to as many as 17 points down the stretch.
Marshall was hurt by Wheeler’s absence for 7:19 of the first quarter after she committed two fouls. The sophomore guard, honored before the game for scoring her 1,000th career point earlier this season, was scoreless at halftime. The former Boyd County High School star heated up in the second half, scoring 15 points. No other Herd player reached double figures in points, but C.C. Mays grabbed 11 rebounds.
Jackson paced the Monarchs with 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots. Hudson scored 12 points and Amari Young 10.
The Herd returns to action at 1 p.m. Saturday at home against C-USA foe Charlotte (10-7, 6-1).
