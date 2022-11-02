For the second time in as many matches at the Sun Belt Conference women's soccer championship tournament, Marshall needed overtime to decide a winner.
But the Thundering Herd couldn't find a way to continue its season in the quarterfinal round, falling to the three-time defending champion South Alabama 3-1 in double-overtime Wednesday afternoon in Foley, Alabama.
Marshall held a 1-0 advantage into the 78th minute before the Jaguars' Morgan Cross scored the equalizer with 12 minutes to go, and then South Alabama scored twice in the second overtime period to set the final score.
The loss ends Marshall's season at 4-10-5, while the Jaguars advance to the semifinal round, facing six-seeded Old Dominion, which knocked off third seed Arkansas State in the early game Wednesday.
The Herd jumped to a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute of the match when Kat Gonzalez scored her second goal of the tournament, a 25-yard strike that got past Jaidy Campos in the net.
Gonzalez, who scored the game-winner against Appalachian State the first round, collected a ball that ricocheted off a South Alabama defender after teammate Morgan White had attempted a shot. The Herd senior controlled it and cashed in from long range to give the Herd a 1-0 lead that held until late in the second half.
With frustration mounting for the Jaguars, they turned up the pressure against the Marshall defense and Cross leveled the match with a header in the 72nd minute off a cross sent in by Sydney Ham. That score would hold to the end of regulation, sending the match to overtime.
The Herd might look back at the film and wonder what could have been, as Makai Laguines could have easily had two goals to her credit, but couldn't convert on a pair of chances near the goal.
In the 14th minute of the match, Laguines had Campos 1-on-1 in the 18-yard box, but South Alabama's goalkeeper made one of her five saves to keep the match scoreless. In the 82nd minute, Campos was caught out of position and Laguines made another run on a ball that ended up rolling out of bounds about a foot wide of the net after she was slowed down by a South Alabama defender.
In the first overtime period, Gonzalez had a chance on a free kick from about 35 yards away, but the attempt was knocked away in front of the goal.
South Alabama took 18 shots, while the Herd manufactured 10. Campos made five saves against six shots on goal for the Herd. Marshall's Alexis Wolgemuth made two saves on five shots on goal from the Jaguars. The Herd was called offsides six times, but the Jaguars were never called for it.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.