EAST LANSING, Michigan - For the second straight game, Marshall pushed a Big Ten opponent to the brink in women's college basketball action.
And for the second time this week, Marshall head coach Tony Kemper was a balance of pride in his team's effort, but frustration after missed opportunities hurt his team in an 85-75 loss to Michigan State on Sunday afternoon at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan.
"I'm proud of them all," Kemper said. "I think they gained confidence through this week, and yet it's not going to be a happy airport coming home because they wanted to win."
Sunday's 10-point loss was coupled with a 70-60 loss at Purdue on Monday in which the Herd had chances to take down a Big Ten opponent.
On Sunday, Savannah Wheeler finished with a season-high 30 points for the Herd while Kennedi Colclough added 19 in the loss.
Wheeler knocked down a 3-pointer with 5:01 left that gave Marshall a 69-67 lead, but the Thundering Herd offense went cold from there during a pivotal stretch.
Marshall's next field goal came on a 3-pointer from Brianah Ferby with 1:37 left that cut the Michigan State lead to 75-73.
However, the combo of Michigan State's Nia Clouden and Alisia Smith were a bit too strong late as the Spartans held on for the home win.
Clouden finished with 24 points, eight assists and six rebounds while Smith had 20 points and six rebounds as the Spartans' leaders showed poise down the stretch.
"I though they got the ball where they wanted to late and I don't think we did," Kemper said. "Hopefully, we learn and grow."
The teams went to the final quarter knotted at 61 after Wheeler knocked down a pair of free throws after picking up
Clouden picked up her 4th on the play and Marshall had a chance to extend its lead, but was unable to do so early in the fourth.
Marshall took a 46-40 lead into the locker room after a second quarter in which the Herd put up 27 points with the offense getting into a rhythm.
The Herd shot 10 of 17 in the quarter with assists on seven of the baskets. Marshall also took care of the ball in the frame, turning it over just twice.
"We got better organized on defense and started to get more stops and I think as we were doing that, our offense was getting the ball to the right places," Kemper said.
Wheeler scored 19 of her 30 points before halftime, including nine during an 11-0 run to start the second quarter.
Marshall returns to action at 6 p.m. on Tuesday against Wright State at Cam Henderson Center.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
