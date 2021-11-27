HUNTINGTON - For the second straight game, Marshall's women's basketball team will be taking on a Big Ten opponent.
Marshall heads to East Lansing, Michigan, on Sunday for a 2 p.m. contest against Michigan State at the Breslin Center.
The Thundering Herd is coming off a 70-60 loss at Purdue in which the team hit just one of 17 3-point field goals and missed some key rebounding opportunities in pivotal sequences that allowed the Boilermakers to maintain the lead throughout.
Marshall will face a Michigan State team that comes in with a 5-2 record.
The Spartans won their first four contests before falling in two straight games to Fordham and St. Francis-Brooklyn.
Michigan State got back on track with an 84-71 road win at Oakland in its last contest.
The Spartans are led by Nia Clouden, who averages 19 points per game. She had 23 in the win over Oakland.
Alyza Winston is also averaging 14.7 points per game for Michigan State.
Marshall is led in scoring by Savannah Wheeler, who is averaging 14.8 points per game. Kennedi Colclough is averaging 14.3 points per game while C.C> Mays is adding 12 points per contest as the Herd has balanced out its scoring.
This will be the first-ever meeting between Marshall and Michigan State.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.