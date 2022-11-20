Coach Tony Kemper is introduced during Hoops in Huntington, an outdoor event featuring Marshall University’s men’s and women’s basketball teams, on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, along Third Avenue in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall women’s basketball coach Tony Kemper commented last week that he had hardly seen his 2022-23 team inside the huddle before.
Kemper will get plenty of chances this week as the team heads to Savannah, Georgia, for the three-day Hostilo Hoops Community Classic at Enmarket Arena.
Marshall will play three games in three days prior to the Thanksgiving break.
“We’ve got back-to-back-to-back in Savannah, and if you look at those teams, they were basically together a year ago,” Kemper said. “They’re going through the opposite of what we are going through.”
The week for Marshall starts at 7 p.m. on Monday when the team takes on UT-Martin. The Skyhawks come in at 1-2 overall and this will be their third game in four outings against a Sun Belt opponent.
UT-Martin features a pair of impact freshmen with Kenley McCarn, who was the OVC Player of the Week in the first week of the season. McCarn is averaging 21.7 points per game. Fellow freshman Sharneece Currie leads the team at 9.0 rebounds per game.
On Tuesday, Marshall takes the court less than 24 hours after its game one completion when it takes on Purdue-Fort Wayne at 4:30 p.m. The Mastadons are 3-1 overall with only a loss to Michigan State.
The final day of competition for Marshall sees the Herd women take on Norfolk State, who is 3-1 entering the tourney with a win over Sun Belt member App State.
Kemper said the team’s depth will be important with so many games in a short period of time.
“Who should be out there is an on-going puzzle that we are working on, but I think you are going to see us play a lot of people,” Kemper said.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
