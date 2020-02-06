HUNTINGTON — Marshall got back into the win column last Saturday with a win in the friendly confines of Cam Henderson Center.
Now, Tony Kemper’s bunch is hoping to take that magic on the road with them in a weekend road swing that starts with Thursday’s 7 p.m. contest against Southern Miss at Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
For both teams, it is a contest in which each is looking to overcome difficulties of the past few weeks.
Southern Miss (11-9, 3-6 C-USA) started the Conference USA year with a 3-1 mark, but has since lost five straight with four of the losses coming by 10 or fewer points.
Meanwhile, prior to Saturday’s win over Florida Atlantic, the Herd had lost four straight as well, which has both on the brink of being near the bottom of the Conference USA standings.
For Marshall (8-12, 3-6 C-USA), last week’s turnaround came due to the strong play of freshman Savannah Wheeler, who poured in 22 and 25 points in consecutive games to set and reset her career high.
Wheeler was joined in the strong play by Taylor Pearson, who also finished in double figures in each contest, scoring 14 and 19 points respectively.
Kristen Mayo overcame a tough outing in the FIU loss to prove pivotal in the win over Florida Atlantic with 19 points.
Southern Miss is led by seniors Shonte Hailes and Respect Leaphart, who are the only players in double figures for the Golden Eagles.
Hailes is the team’s best outside shooter, connecting on 34 3-pointers this season while leading the team with 16.8 points per game.
Leaphart is a 6-foot forward who is netting 14 points and 5.9 rebounds per outing.