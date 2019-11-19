HUNTINGTON — Never stop learning.
That is the message from Marshall University women’s basketball coach Tony Kemper as his team readies to host Coppin State for Education Day at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Cam Henderson Center.
The day-time game allows area schools to bring kids to the Cam Henderson Center for a day to meet the team and learn a bit about Marshall University.
“We’re ready to be back at home and get that taste of the Ohio game out of our mouths,” Kemper said. “It will be fun. We haven’t had Education Day for a while and I’m excited about it.
“I know we’ve had great response from area schools and there will be lots of kids in here excited about Marshall women’s basketball.”
In terms of his own team, Kemper added that his team has received plenty of lessons in the early going of the 2019-20 season — especially from Wednesday’s road loss to Ohio.
Marshall (2-1) learned that it can battle back from adversity after negating an early 15-point deficit, but it also discerned there is still room for improvement as inconsistency hindered the team down the stretch of the 67-51 loss.
“They got us down and I liked our fight to come back — that was probably the best thing there,” Kemper said. “Ultimately, we didn’t mount a comeback at the end. We knew on the road, it would be a challenge, and we want to be that type of team (like Ohio). Maybe we learned some lessons about consistency and some different things that we have to improve in order to do it.”
With the game in the balance at the start of the fourth quarter, Marshall allowed back-to-back 3-pointers that ballooned the deficit to double-figures and the Thundering Herd was never able to recover, netting just one field goal in the fourth quarter.
“They come out in the fourth and hit two quick threes and we didn’t do a great job of steadying where our heads were,” Kemper said.
“We knew it was going to be a grind if we were going to hang in. We were down 10 on the road with eight minutes to go. We were still in an ‘OK’ position. We got a couple good looks that didn’t go in, and we’ve got to keep our nose down and keep playing. Hopefully, we mature a little bit.”
Coppin State comes in seeking its first win of the season after three lopsided losses to start the 2019-20 campaign.
In their last outing, the Eagles stayed close with St. Peters early before a third-quarter lull in offense led to an 82-57 loss. Coppin State received 23 points and 12 rebounds from Chance Graham in the loss.
Graham is averaging 13 points per game and is the only Eagle averaging double-figures on the season.
Marshall has three players scoring in double-figures per night, led by freshman Savannah Wheeler’s 15.3 points per game. Kristen Mayo is adding 14 points and Khadaijia Brooks is contributing 10.7 points and 7.7 rebounds.