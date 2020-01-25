HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s women’s basketball team looks to snap a two-game losing streak at 1 p.m. Saturday when Western Kentucky visits Cam Henderson Center.
Marshall comes in after an extended break following a road sweep last week at the hands of Charlotte and Old Dominion.
In both contests, Marshall (7-10, 2-4 C-USA) had chances to win, but saw those opportunities fall by the wayside as the offense continued to struggle late in games.
In Saturday’s 57-46 loss to Old Dominion, Marshall used a 16-2 run to take a 40-38 advantage on the first possession of the fourth quarter. However, the team had just two field goals in the final 9:24 as the Monarchs pulled away.
That fourth-quarter struggle came after the Thundering Herd also saw an opportunity slip out of its grasp in a 52-46 loss to Charlotte. Marshall shot just 2 of 12 from the floor in the final period of that contest as well, which kept it from getting over the hump in a quarter where the lead stayed at one possession for much of the 10 minutes.
Western Kentucky (11-6, 3-3 C-USA) comes into the contest after splitting its road series with Old Dominion and Charlotte.
After also falling to the Monarchs by 11 points, the Hilltoppers rebounded for a 60-56 win over the 49ers to give them momentum heading into a week in which the teams have just one contest. Post presence Raneem Elgedawy leads the way for the Hilltoppers, averaging nearly a double-double per game at 16.5 points and 9.6 rebounds. Senior forward Dee Givens is netting 15.4 points while adding 5.8 rebounds while guard Whitney Creech is adding 14.5 points per game.
Western Kentucky has seen plenty of success against the Herd, leading the all-time series 12-1. That includes a 5-0 mark in Huntington.
A pair of Kentucky products lead Marshall in scoring. Freshman Savannah Wheeler averages 12.8 points per game while fellow guard Kristen Mayo is in double figures at 10.5 points per game.