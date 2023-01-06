HUNTINGTON -- Georgia Southern used a 16-2 run in the second half to rally past Coastal Carolina Thursday.
That's not the image Marshall relishes as it takes on the Eagles at 1 p.m. Saturday in women's basketball at Cam Henderson Center. The Thundering Herd saw James Madison start the third quarter with a 10-2 run to seize control in a 74-67 loss to the Dukes Thursday.
"We do have to learn some lessons about what just went on," Marshall coach Tony Kemper said. "We have to quickly transition to find a way to play better. (Marshall players) have to get their heads in the right place. We have another good team to play."
Good indeed. Georgia Southern is 10-2 overall, 2-1 in the Sun Belt Conference. The Herd is 9-5, 2-1. Marshall has won six straight in the series, which is tied 8-8, but the programs haven't met since 2002.
The Eagles are led by 5-foot-11 guard Terren Ward, who averages 18.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. On New Years Eve, Ward scored 40 points against Arkansas State. Le'Andrea Gillis, a 5-10 guard, averages 10.1 points per game.
"They're a good offensive team," Kemper said of Georgia Southern, a Southern Conference rival in the late 1980s and early 1990s. "Terren Ward just scored 40. They can score."
Kemper said he looks forward to seeing if his team can bounce back strong. Herd sophomore guard Aarionna Redman said she thinks it will.
"It's off to the next," Redman said. "We'll work on what we messed up. (Georgia Southern) is a really good team and we can't let (the loss to JMU) affect us. We have to get back at it."
Roshala Scott leads Marshall with 17.8 points per game. Abby Beeman averages 13.3 and Mahogany Matthews 10.1.
Saturday's game is part of a women's/men's doubleheader. The Herd men (12-4, 1-2) play Coastal Carolina (7-7, 1-2) at 3:30 p.m.
"It'll be a great day of basketball," Kemper said. "It's an opportunity for Marshall fans to come see two good basketball games. I hope they'll come check us out."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
