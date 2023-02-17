The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall's Kendall Miller (1) puts up a shot as the Herd takes on Texas State on Feb. 11 at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

Games aren’t won by players staring at their feet.

“We’ve got to get our chins up,” Marshall University women’s basketball coach Tony Kemper said after a 63-61 loss to Georgia Southern on Thursday in Statesboro, Georgia. “I think this a team that has a lot of ability to play. We have to get our heads up and find a way to get back on the right side of things.”

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

